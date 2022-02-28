Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky has estimated that hundreds of Israelis are waiting to leave Ukraine.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Brodsky said the Israelis are waiting at Ukraine's border crossings, and requesting to leave the country.

"Yesterday, the Foreign Ministry helped dozens of them cross the border, but the situation is not simple. Hundreds more Israelis are trapped in their homes, especially in the big cities in Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry has no way of helping them."

Earlier this month, Brodsky told Reshet Bet that he hoped Israelis would listen to the Foreign Ministry's message and leave Ukraine.

"The families of the Israeli diplomats are due to evacuate this morning," he said then. "We have prepared for this and they are all ready to leave."

"We will be very organized to leave the country. We estimate that there are about ten thousand Israelis here. I hope that everyone will listen to our recommendation and in a very short period of time will leave the country. We, the envoys, remain here to help in any eventuality."