Israel has decided to prevent the entry of foreign ministers from Arab countries who intend to visit the Palestinian Authority (PA), sources in the Foreign Ministry said on Friday evening.

The ministers in question are from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

"The Palestinian Authority, which to this day refuses to condemn the October 7 massacre, planned to host a provocative meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Ramallah to discuss the promotion of establishing a Palestinian state,” the Israeli sources said.

“Such a state would undoubtedly become a terrorist state at the heart of the Land of Israel. Israel will not cooperate with moves aimed at harming it and its security. The Palestinian Authority must stop violating its agreements with Israel in all areas," they added.

Earlier on Friday, a diplomatic source confirmed to the AFP news agency that Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will become the first Saudi foreign minister to visit PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, as he plans to lead a delegation to Ramallah on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia and Israel appeared to be on track towards normalization before Hamas’ attack against Israel on October 7, 2023. After the massacre, Saudi Arabia put the US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice.

Saudi Arabia and France are scheduled to co-chair an international conference next month meant to resurrect the two-state solution. The conference will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

President Emmanuel Macron said in April that France could recognize a Palestinian state in June.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the French initiative , telling Macron that “this would constitute a huge prize for terrorism."

