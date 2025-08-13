תיעוד: חיסול המחבל שחטף שלושה חיילים מבסיס ארז בשבעה באוקטובר דובר צה"ל

The IDF and the ISA announced on Wednesday that on August 7th, they struck and eliminated the terrorist Abdullah Saeed Abd al-Baqin, who served as a deputy commander of a Nukhba company in Hamas' Central Jabaliya battalion.

Abdullah Abd al-Baqin IDF Spokesperson

The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre, participated in the attack on the Erez District Coordination and Liaison (DCL), and took part in the abduction of Ron Sherman, Nik Beizer, and Tamir Nimrodi.

During the war, the terrorist carried out numerous attacks against IDF troops in the area.