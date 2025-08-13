גדעון סער בירך "שהחיינו" במרכז הליכוד דוברות

The Likud Central Committee approved during its convention at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Grounds on Wednesday evening, the framework agreement for the merger between the “United Right” faction, headed by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and the Likud faction.

Sa'ar attended the Likud Central Committee meeting for the first time since leaving the party five years ago.

He mounted the stage wearing a kippah and opened his remarks by reciting the "Shehecheyanu" blessing, which thanks G-d for "granting us life, for sustaining us, and for helping us to reach this day."

"How good it is to come home. On October 7th, we all woke up to a terrible morning and to an actual attempt to destroy the Jewish people in its land — this is the campaign we have been fighting for the past two years. In the face of this historic event, everyone had to decide how to act. The members of the opposition had to choose whether to exploit this terrible, historic event and the difficult war that followed for political gain, or to mobilize to strengthen the State of Israel at this critical hour. Thank G-d, I am grateful to the Almighty for granting my colleagues and me the privilege to stand up and strengthen the government of Israel and the State of Israel in these decisive moments," Sa’ar said.

He recounted his conversations with Prime Minister Netanyahu in the early stages of the war — first regarding Lebanon, then Iran, and dismantling the Iranian axis — saying that it was then that he decided to join and strengthen the government. He revealed that Netanyahu had already proposed a Likud merger before their first agreement. “I told the Prime Minister I believe him, that we’ll work together, and then move to the second stage of uniting forces in the national camp,” he explained.

Sa’ar framed the merger as vital ahead of what he called “a historic test”: an international attempt to impose a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel. “Who will lead the people and the state in this battle if not the national camp, the Likud, led by the Prime Minister? When these countries try to force this on us, who will stand up to them? Yair Lapid? Yair Golan? We have fought our whole lives for the Land of Israel. These are decisive moments,” he said, adding that he knew the personal and political cost of his choice, but saw no alternative.

On his relationship with Netanyahu, Sa’ar noted the shared history, from difficult electoral battles to times of cooperation “shoulder to shoulder.” He thanked the Prime Minister for his trust and stressed that while one cannot change the past, the future is in their hands. “Just as we strengthened the state and the government in decisive moments, so, G-d willing, we will strengthen the national camp as a first step toward the next elections,” he concluded.

Before him, MK Tally Gotliv addressed the convention, speaking out against the merger and setting off an uproar when mentioning things that Sa'ar had said in the past about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Gideon Sa'ar is invited to run in the primaries like every other candidate," Gotliv stated, adding, "He said terrible things about the Prime Minister, that he is dangerous for Israel, and led us to five election cycles and brought the obstacle that is Attorney General Baharav-Miara. He doesn't deserve a reserved place in the party." Gotliv's remarks were met with boos from the audience.