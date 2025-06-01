Jordan's foreign affairs ministry on Saturday issued a strong condemnation of Israel's decision to prevent a high-level Arab ministerial delegation from visiting Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority (PA) officials, Arab News reported.

Amman labeled the move a "blatant violation" of Israel's obligations as the occupying power and accused the Israeli government of "arrogance" and "disregard for international law."

Members of the ministerial committee, assigned by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza, had decided to postpone their visit to Ramallah after Israel refused the delegation’s entry. The delegation included ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Jordan's foreign ministry stated, “It reflects the extent of the Israeli government’s arrogance, its disregard for international law, and its continued illegitimate measures and policies that besiege the brotherly Palestinian people and their legitimate leadership, perpetuate the occupation, and undermine the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace.”

The delegation's intended visit aimed to discuss the promotion of a Palestinian state, a move an Israeli official deemed a security threat.

The Israeli official stated, “Such a state would undoubtedly become a terrorist state in the heart of the land of Israel. Israel will not cooperate with such moves aimed at harming it and its security.”

The delegation would have been led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Saudi Arabia and Israel appeared to be on track towards normalization before Hamas’ attack against Israel on October 7, 2023. After the massacre, Saudi Arabia put the US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice.

Saudi Arabia and France are scheduled to co-chair an international conference next month meant to resurrect the two-state solution. The conference will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

President Emmanuel Macron said in April that France could recognize a Palestinian state in June.