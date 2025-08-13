מעצר החשוד ברעננה דוברות המשטרה

Central District Police officers arrested a resident of Tulkarm on Wednesday at a construction site in Ra'anana on suspicion that he was involved in planning a terror attack in Israel.

The police stated that officers from the Sharon Precinct and Yasam officers searched for the suspect over the past few hours after he allegedly planned to commit a terror attack.

During the search, using special technological equipment, the officers found the suspect in the Ra'anana area and arrested him at a construction site. He was taken for questioning.