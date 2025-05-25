Israeli Foreign Ministry General-Director Eden Bar-Tal will summon Israeli Ambassador to the US Dr. Yechiel Leiter for a hearing after he criticized the Israeli opposition and law enforcement establishment in an interview in the US.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the hearing will be held "in line with the directive of the Director of the Senior Disciplinary Division of the Civil Service Commission."

In an interview with the PragerU Podcast, Leiter strongly criticized the Israeli political left, accusing it of working solely to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“They are trying to break him—but he doesn’t break, he only grows stronger,” said Leiter. “That must be made clear. It’s legitimate to oppose the government—I myself opposed governments during my political career. That’s fine. But don’t cross the line. There’s a limit to everything, and they’ve crossed it—it must stop.” He went on to describe the opposition to Netanyahu as “defamation” and the spreading of “blood libels.”

“I’ve known the Prime Minister for 40 years. He is a sensitive person who cares deeply about people,” Leiter added, rejecting claims that Netanyahu is prolonging the war with Hamas for political reasons. “That he would extend the war in vain? What madness it is to say something so malicious—that Netanyahu doesn’t want the war to end. He wants it to end in victory because he carries the weight of the Jewish people on his shoulders.”

According to Leiter, Netanyahu has a profound understanding of existential threats and is doing everything possible to manage the war in a way that ensures Israel defeats Hamas and secures the release of the hostages.

When asked about the criminal charges against Netanyahu and his testimony in court, Leiter replied: “These charges are collapsing like a house of cards. They built sandcastles—and they are crumbling. They tried to wear Netanyahu down and break him. But they didn’t succeed.”