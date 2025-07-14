In the Knesset plenary session, a vote will take place on Monday regarding the dismissal of the Chairman of Hadash-Ta'al, Ayman Odeh. In recent days, his office has reached out to opposition members who have not yet made clear how they will vote and warned: "Today it's Odeh, tomorrow such dismissal processes will be directed at you."

Kan Reshet Bet reported that Odeh's message to opposition MKs is that a vote against him will be seen as a challenge to the liberal voter base, which is associated with the parties comprising the opposition.

The Yesh Atid and National Camp parties include MKs who refuse to vote in favor of the dismissal, so it seems that a majority of 90 MKs to complete the process will not be achieved.

Odeh, who had already criticized the Knesset committee's decision to approve the dismissal about two weeks ago, claims that opposition members "cooperated with Netanyahu and the Kahanists" and are creating a reality in which democracy is being undermined.

"They hate us more than they love democracy," said Odeh, adding that now is the moment to choose: "Either you fight - or you surrender."

In a preliminary discussion in the Knesset Committee, all coalition party representatives supported the proposal along with representatives from Yisrael Beitenu, Yesh Atid, and the National Camp.

The dismissal request submitted by MK Avichai Boaron included a statement by Odeh on X from January, where he allegedly compared the hostages to terrorists, writing: "I am happy about the release of the hostages and prisoners. From here, both peoples must be freed from the burden of occupation. We are all free people."

The Knesset's legal advisor, Attorney Sagit Afik, argued in the discussion that there is insufficient evidence to justify Odeh's dismissal, "because we are dealing with a single statement, and for this reason alone, it can be argued that the request is not based on a significant mass of clear evidence supporting armed struggle, its dominant support, or that MK Odeh is actively and consistently working to realize this support," she said.

According to her, "Given the narrow test, there is doubt whether this statement meets the criteria of supporting an armed struggle by a terrorist organization and the other requirements, including the understanding that this is a dominant feature in the aspirations of the MK, and whether there is a clear and unequivocal statement calling for active support of a terrorist organization."