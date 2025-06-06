MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash, Joint List) stated that he hopes for the victory of the “Palestinian people” over "the occupation" in the military campaign taking place in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview on Wednesday with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen television, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, MK Odeh said, "Our positions are completely clear, and accordingly, we demand an immediate end to the war, we hope for the victory of the Palestinian people over the occupation, and we call for an exchange deal between the hostages and prisoners."

MK Odeh claimed that "these are public positions" and that "these are positions supported by anyone with a conscience."

In a post on social media site X, MK Odeh responded to an initiative to oust him from the Knesset following his statements on Gaza, writing, “The move to expel me from the Knesset is part of a broader campaign of political persecution, led by the far right in a desperate attempt to secure a total victory for Kahanism in the upcoming elections.”

“The fact that members of the opposition chose to join this effort and helped gather the 70 required signatures is nothing less than full cooperation with the Likud’s orchestrated campaign,” he claimed, adding, “Since the war began, we’ve heard incitement for genocide from coalition MK, yet not a single one of them was expelled. But when an Arab member of the parliament dares to speak the truth, to pierce through the wall of silence surrounding this fascist government’s criminal policies, they rush to silence him.”

“I will keep fighting, for an end to the war, for a comprehensive deal, for an end to the occupation, for peace between our two peoples, for justice, for equality, and for the right of Arab citizens to vote and be elected with heads held high,” wrote Odeh.

https://x.com/AyOdeh/status/1930359216310768062

Odeh several days ago took part in a demonstration in Haifa , during which he claimed that Israel has become isolated internationally. “Israel has become a pariah state among the nations of the world, including in the West,” Odeh stated during the event.

Reflecting on recent developments, Odeh added, “Today, after 600 days—20 months—there is now a majority among both peoples who wish those days had never happened. This marks a historic failure of right-wing ideology, which has been defeated in Gaza.”

In response to Odeh’s remarks, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir submitted a formal request to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara calling for the revocation of Odeh’s parliamentary immunity. This move would allow police to open an investigation into Odeh on charges of incitement and support for terrorism.

Past controversial statements by Odeh included comparisons between Israeli hostages and Hamas terrorists.

Several years ago, he called on young Arabs not to enlist in the "occupation army". Following backlash, he claimed his remarks were mistranslated.