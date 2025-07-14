During the United Torah Judaism faction meeting today (Monday), it was clarified that the party's Knesset members would abstain from voting on the expulsion of MK Ayman Odeh.

MK Avichai Boaron, the initiator of the expulsion process for MK Ayman Odeh, responded: "The leaders of United Torah Judaism are acting irresponsibly. We should not link the national need to remove a terrorist sympathizer and Israel-hater from the Knesset with the need to pass the conscription law. By deciding not to support Odeh's expulsion, United Torah Judaism is disconnecting itself from the national camp and harming IDF soldiers, bereaved families, and hostages and their families."

"To my brothers in the Haredi community, after my friends and I in Likud stood by your side on the conscription issue, I say to you with regret: if you are not with us in the vote to expel Odeh, do not be surprised when we are not with you on the conscription vote. It is not too late to correct this," Boaron added.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on his X account: "United Torah Judaism or the Islamic Movement?" MK Tzvi Sukkot added, "Shame and disgrace."

Earlier, the Shas party announced that its Knesset members would vote in favor of Odeh's expulsion.

In recent days, Odeh's office has reached out to opposition Knesset members whose stance on the vote is still unclear, warning: "Today it's Odeh, tomorrow such expulsion processes could be directed at you."

Kan Radio reported that Odeh's message to opposition MKs is that voting against him will be seen as a defiance of the liberal voters, who are associated with the opposition parties.

The Yesh Atid and National Unity parties include Knesset members who refuse to vote in favor of the expulsion, so it seems that the 90-MK majority needed to complete the move will not be achieved.

Odeh, who already attacked the Knesset committee's decision to approve his expulsion about two weeks ago, claims that opposition members "collaborated with Netanyahu and the Kahane movement," and are creating a reality in which democracy is being undermined.

"They hate us more than they love democracy," Odeh said, adding that now is the moment to choose: "Either you fight - or you surrender."