MK Ayman Odeh will retain his seat in the Knesset after a motion to expel him failed to secure the required majority on Monday evening. The proposal, which needed the support of at least 90 MKs, garnered only 73 votes in favor.

Fifteen MKs voted against the motion, including representatives from Arab parties, the Labor Party, and Alon Schuster of National Unity.

Several key factions and lawmakers were absent from the vote, including the entire United Torah Judaism faction, National Camp leader Benny Gantz, and members of the Yesh Atid party.

During the debate, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir criticized Odeh, stating, “If Ayman Odeh is so ashamed of the State of Israel, why does he insist on being a Knesset member?” He argued that those who denounce the Israel Defense Forces and the police should not serve in the legislature. Ben Gvir described the vote as an act of "historical justice" and warned that those opposing the motion would be remembered "in infamy."

In contrast, MK Mansour Abbas (United Arab List) voiced strong opposition to the attempt to remove Odeh. “I appeal to the MKs from the opposition,” Abbas said. “Some considered voting in favor to send a message, but undermining democratic representation is not the answer.” He stressed that, despite political differences among Arab parties, preserving Arab representation in the Knesset is a fundamental value that should not be compromised.