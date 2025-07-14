Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday night that King Charles will host US President Donald Trump for his second state visit to Britain, a diplomatic event scheduled to take place from September 17 to 19, Reuters reported.

This marks a historic occasion, as President Trump will become the first elected political leader in modern history to be accorded two state visits by a British monarch.

The official statement from the palace specified, "His Majesty the King will host the President and Mrs. Trump at Windsor Castle," with further details expected to be released at a later date.

President Trump himself had previously indicated his acceptance of the meeting with King Charles last month, following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's delivery of a handwritten letter from the monarch during a visit to the Oval Office.

The upcoming visit follows President Trump's initial state visit in June 2019, during his first term in office. On that occasion, the late Queen Elizabeth welcomed him to Buckingham Palace for a three-day engagement, which included a private lunch with the sovereign and tea with the then-heir, Charles.

Beyond the formal state visit, Prime Minister Starmer and President Trump are also slated for a separate meeting in Scotland later this month, according to sources close to the matter, though specific dates are still being finalized.

The relationship between the two leaders has reportedly strengthened in recent months, culminating in the signing of a framework trade deal on the sidelines of a G7 meeting, which formally reduced certain US tariffs on imports from Britain.