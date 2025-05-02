King Charles III sent an official letter of congratulations to President Isaac Herzog on the occasion of Israel's 77th Independence Day, expressing solidarity with the people of Israel and acknowledging the ongoing pain of those still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

In the letter, the British monarch wrote, "My wife and I wanted to send Your Excellency and the people of The State of Israel our congratulations on the auspicious occasion of your seventy-seventh Independence Day."

King Charles also addressed the ongoing war and the emotional toll it has taken on Israeli society, particularly the trauma surrounding the hostages abducted during the October 7th massacre by Hamas.

"We are all too aware of the immense pain and suffering still being endured by those who remain hostage in Gaza," he wrote. "Our special thoughts and prayers remain with them and their families, as well as with all those whose lives have been so dreadfully devastated by this conflict."

The King emphasized his hope for a peaceful resolution and the safe return of all captives. "It is my profound hope that they are able to return home to their loved ones and that there is peace in the region."

Concluding his message, King Charles extended his warmest wishes to the citizens of Israel: "My wife and I convey our best wishes to you and to all your countrymen for the year ahead."