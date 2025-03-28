King Charles was kept under hospital observation on Thursday after experiencing "temporary side-effects" from his ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace announced, according to The Guardian.

The 76-year-old monarch underwent scheduled treatment in the morning, which required "a short period of observation in hospital," according to the palace.

"His majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed,” a spokesperson confirmed.

"His majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled."

The king expressed his regrets to "all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed" due to the postponement of his engagements, the statement added.

A source close to the royal household described the situation as a "most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction."

Diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 , King Charles resumed public duties in April while continuing to receive weekly treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, the king was set to receive ambassadors at Buckingham Palace, and on Friday, he had been scheduled to travel to Birmingham. However, both engagements were postponed.

Since his cancer diagnosis, the king’s schedule has been carefully planned in consultation with his medical team to ensure his well-being. Given the circumstances, it was deemed prudent to cancel the Birmingham visit, which involved four consecutive engagements.

Sources told PA Media that the hospital visit was not a significant development, and no further updates on the king’s health are expected. Any necessary changes to next week’s schedule will be announced as needed.