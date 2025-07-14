הלוחם שהוכה בחסימת המשאיות צו 9

Dozens of activists - among them families of hostages and bereaved relatives - blocked the Allenby Crossing on Sunday evening in protest of a convoy of aid trucks scheduled to pass through on its way to the Gaza Strip.

The protesters claim that in recent days, the volume of aid reaching Hamas terrorists has sharply increased, without any corresponding agreement or concessions from the terror group. They argue that this undermines the war’s primary goals: the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas’s rule.

Participants, affiliated with the "Tzav 9" and "Reservists - Victory Generation" movements, stated that this was the first in a series of protests. They pledged to expand their demonstrations to additional routes used for transporting aid to Gaza in the coming days.

Police forces arrived to disperse the protest, and according to demonstrators, used significant force, including against bereaved families.

One reservist who was injured during the incident said, “We fought in Gaza, we fought in Lebanon, we’re fighting in Syria. Now we have to fight here to stop logistical aid from reaching the enemy. We will not allow our blood to be spilled in vain.”