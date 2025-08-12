צפו: המסר לאבינתן אור החטוף בעזה בחתונת אחותו פורום תקווה

Emunah Or, the sister of Avinatan Or, who is being held hostage by terrorists in Gaza, got married on Monday to Mordechai Meir Noam Shreiber.

The wedding was attended by family members of hostages as well as hostages who returned from captivity, including Noa Argamani.

The rabbi who officiated the wedding said at the ceremony: "We want to tell Avinatan that we are lovesick for him, all of Israel. We see your picture everywhere and remember you, Avinatan. Emuna and Mordechai are building their home by virtue of your dedication to living, to upholding the Jewish people, and by virtue of your faith that you will return.

"We will pour out an abundance of prayer, strength, redemption, and love for all of the people of Israel who are suffering and in darkness. We need to shine the light, to send from here a powerful line of faith and joy.”