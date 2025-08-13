Tzvika Mor, a member of the Tikva Forum and father of hostage Eitan Mor, on Wednesday voiced opposition to a nationwide shutdown scheduled for Sunday and organized by the “October Council.”

Speaking to 103FM Radio, Mor warned that the initiative would harm Israeli citizens without advancing efforts to return the captives.

“We, members of the Tikva Forum, oppose a list actions that cause harm to Israeli citizens and the hostages. We oppose demonstrations that bother the citizens of Israel,” Mor said. “I am in favor of contributing. But how exactly does this shutdown bring back the hostages? The answer is that it raises awareness of the hostages. Is there anyone who is not already aware of them? I think it insults the public. Why do we need a billion-shekel campaign on the hostages? Does anyone not want them returned?”

Addressing claims that forum members support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mor said the Prime Minister has not met with the Tikva Forum for nearly six months. “Our path has been proven as the most correct. The hostage issue is not limited only to the families — it is an issue for all Israeli society. The more noise we make, the more we help Hamas. I agree that the government needs us to nudge it and ensure that things happen. Even though we are supposedly ‘Bibists,’ we have not managed to meet with Netanyahu. I call on him to call me.”

He added that the campaign’s goal was not awareness, but to prevent opposition to what a “capitulation deal, a reckless deal similar to what they did in the Shalit deal,” in which Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was released.

“The State of Israel must not surrender,” Mor stressed.

“There are hundreds of bereaved and wounded families — is their blood for nothing? Anyone who has time on Sunday should visit the wounded and bereaved,” he said.

Regarding his son Eitan, who is still held captive in Gaza, Mor shared: “I haven’t slept all night. For five months there has been no information about my son. He’s probably ten minutes from Kibbutz Be’eri, and there’s no information about him. Do you understand this hell?”

Regarding disagreements with the Hostages Families Forum, Mor said: “I have no problem debating with people. But stop using emotional manipulation — don’t torment me with hostage videos.”