Amid international efforts to end the war and free the Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity, US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff has formulated a new framework for the release of the hostages and the end of the war, which leaves Hamas out of power.

Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that the framework was presented during US President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia and gained support from the international mediators.

Israeli officials claimed that "Witkoff is personally invested in the efforts to secure the release of the hostages" and stressed that "President Trump made it clear that no moves will be forced on Israel against its will."

According to the officials, if Hamas leader in Gaza, Mohammed Sinwar, was indeed eliminated as is estimated, Israel will agree to delay the intensification of the fighting in Gaza.

Israel still insists on sticking with Witkoff's first framework, and such a directive was given to the delegation that was sent to Qatar and is there as Trump visits the country.

At the same time, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majid al-Asari discussed the negotiations on Wednesday evening and said that the goal is "to reach a ceasefire that is longer than the previous one, that will bring a greater opportunity for agreements between the sides. There are still challenges, but President Trump's visit got the negotiations moving."

Egyptian sources quoted by Al Arabiya said that the US is pressuring Israel to accept a several-day ceasefire, and notified the mediators of its opposition to the expansion of Israeli military activities in Gaza.