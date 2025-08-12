During a debate at the Knesset, Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee, Yitzhak Waserlauf (Otzma Yehudit), addressed the family members of hostages and tearily described the heavy sense of responsibility that accompanies him.

"I live with guilt that stabs me morning and night," Waserlauf stated and added that his heart is "always with you. Three times a day, I say the names of the hostages in my prayers."

The Minister stressed that while there are 50 hostages, the pain transcends them. "They were taken as minorities because they were our people... this is a matter for the entire country, anyone who has a Jewish heart." He insisted that the correct plan of action is to bring all the hostages home all at once, without discriminating between hostages.

Waserlauf added that he is unable to tell parents that the government chose to save one child and not another, "The reality is complex," he noted, "But that doesn't acquit us from responsibility." According to the Minister, the goal is to "shake the foundations" to create movement that will lead to their release.

The Minister clarified that the hostage issue is always on the table at the Security Cabinet. "I don't think there is anyone in the room who says they don't care," he said, and added that he looks into the eyes of his peers and believes that "it's possible, and it will happen," despite the difficulty.