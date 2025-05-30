Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala reiterated his government's commitment to move the Czech embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, though he indicated the relocation would not be immediate, Reuters reports.

Fiala, addressing a parliamentary hearing on Thursday, emphasized that the question is "not if but when" the embassy, currently in Tel Aviv, will make the move.

The Czech Republic has consistently been a strong ally of Israel on the international stage, often diverging from the stance of its European Union counterparts in United Nations votes concerning Middle East affairs.

Following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Fiala had previously suggested a potential embassy move within months. However, his recent statements indicate a more measured approach.

"Let's make it clear: The Czech Republic will move the embassy, because it is right, the question is not if but when," Fiala told the upper house of the Czech parliament.

He clarified that the move should ideally occur when Israel is not engaged in conflict with Hamas in Gaza and, if possible, when the Abraham Accords are broadened to include more Arab nations.

"Let's be a little patient, but at the same time ready to make this step as soon as the right moment arrives," Fiala added.

Last month, reports in Hebrew-language media suggested that Prague has decided to transfer its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The Czech Embassy in Tel Aviv refuted those claims , saying no decision had been made in the Czech Republic in this respect.

In 2021, the Czech Republic opened a diplomatic office in Jerusalem.