Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced today (Sunday) that he intends to move his country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the coming months.

According to him, before the decision is officially made, all aspects and consequences of the move will be examined.

At the same time, he clarified that in his opinion, speeding up the decision to move the embassy would express Prague's unwavering support for Israel as the Jewish State faces growing international criticism over its response to the Hamas massacre of October 7.

Fiala originally announced his intention to move the embassy to Jerusalem days after the massacre.

"I have personally supported moving the Czech embassy to Jerusalem for a long time. I am convinced that this would be a desirable step at the moment. I intend to discuss the specific course of action in this situation with my partners in the coalition," he said.

However, the move has faced criticism within the Czech Republic. Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has claimed that relocating the embassy to Jerusalem would be in violation of international law.