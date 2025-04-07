The Czech Embassy in Tel Aviv on Sunday refuted claims in Hebrew-language media suggesting that Prague has decided to transfer its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“There is no decision taken in the Czech Republic in this respect,” the embassy stated in a response to JNS.

The statement comes in response to a report published Saturday by Yediot Aharonot, which alleged that the Czech Republic was actively preparing to move its diplomatic mission to Jerusalem.

The outlet cited a senior Czech official who reportedly told an Israeli counterpart that such a decision had already been finalized and would be implemented “in the near future.”

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced in March of 2024 that he intends to move his country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the coming months.

Fiala stated at the time that, before the decision is officially made, all aspects and consequences of the move will be examined.

In 2021, the Czech Republic opened a diplomatic office in Jerusalem.