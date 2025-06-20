Residents of Tenafly, New Jersey, joyfully lined the streets on Thursday to celebrate the return of Edan Alexander , the American-Israeli hostage recently freed from captivity in Gaza.

The 21-year-old Tenafly native arrived in the US approximately one month after his release on May 12.

Crowds of children and adults, waving Israeli and American flags along with "welcome home" signs, erupted in cheers as Alexander's motorcade passed. A smiling Alexander waved and high-fived the jubilant onlookers, reported ABC News.

"He looked really happy and we're really happy that he's back!" one girl told New York ABC station WABC. Another Tenafly resident expressed the community's sentiment, stating, "The community came out! This is so long overdue. Welcome home, Edan." A third resident added, "We're all really excited to have him back. It's a big deal. A part of our town's missing and now he's finally home."

Alexander, who moved to Israel at 18, was serving in the Israel Defense Forces when he was captured from his base during Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack. He was 19 at the time of his abduction and spent two birthdays in captivity.

Edan Alexander was the last living American hostage. 53 hostages reportedly remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive.