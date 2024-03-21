The global response to the Hamas massacre of October 7 and the outburst of antisemitism around the world in its wake demonstrates that the world had not learned the lessons of the Holocaust, Czech Ambassador to Israel Veronika Kuchynova Smigolova said.

In an interview with the Jewish News Syndicate, Ambassador Kuchynova Smigolova criticized the rush to blame Israel for the war started by Hamas by her colleagues in the European Union and the United Nations.

“It looks like the lessons from the Holocaust were not learned properly,” she said. “This inability to differentiate between the attacker and the defender is absolutely stunning.”

Calling the rise in antisemitic incidents worldwide following October 7 an "eruption," the ambassador said that she was surprised that "classic antisemitism" remains as strong as it is nearly eight decades after the end of the Holocaust.

Kuchynova Smigolova welcomed the approaching end of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell's term in office, noting his frequent criticism and blaming of Israel.

“Almost anybody would be better than him,” she said.

The Czech envoy's comments are in contrast with other world leaders who have claimed that Israel is the nation that has not learned the lessons of the Holocaust.

Last month, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza and compared the war to the Final Solution.

“What’s happening in the Gaza Strip isn’t a war, it’s a genocide. It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children. What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn’t happened at any other moment in history except one: When Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” he said.

This month, U.S President Joe Biden stated in an interview to The New Yorker that when he asked members of the Israeli War Cabinet to be cautious on the battlefield, members of the cabinet answered him “America carpet-bombed Germany in the Second World War”. Biden said that he responded, “That’s why we ended up with the United Nations and all these rules about not doing that again.”