A group of pro-Palestinian activists breached security at RAF Brize Norton, the United Kingdom’s largest air base, damaging military aircraft and spray-painting anti-Israel slogans in a pre-dawn attack on Friday.

The group, identified as Palestine Action, recorded the incident and shared footage online showing members riding electric scooters up to RAF Airbus Voyager planes and spraying red paint into their jet engines using modified fire extinguishers. The activists also reportedly used crowbars to inflict further damage before escaping the base undetected.

The UK Ministry of Defense condemned the act as “vandalism of Royal Air Force property” and confirmed that police are investigating the breach. A ministry spokesperson praised the UK’s armed forces, calling their service “an inspiration” and stressing the responsibility of the public to support them.

Kier Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, posted on X, "The act of vandalism committed at RAF Brize Norton is disgraceful. Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain and put their lives on the line for us every day. It is our responsibility to support those who defend us."

Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was a protest against British military cooperation with Israel. According to the group, red paint was sprayed to symbolize “Palestinian bloodshed,” and a Palestinian flag was left at the scene. The activists alleged that the targeted aircraft had been involved in operations related to Gaza via the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

RAF Brize Norton serves as the main hub for the UK’s strategic air transport and aerial refueling. The planes targeted, Airbus Voyagers, are used for transporting military cargo and refueling fighter jets.

Palestine Action has led numerous actions targeting British sites linked to Israeli defense firms. Several members are currently in custody on terrorism-related charges following a previous raid on Elbit Systems' research facility in Bristol.

This latest incident marks an unprecedented escalation by the group, targeting active military assets at a UK base.