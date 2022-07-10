President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will depart today (Sunday) for a one-day state visit to the Czech Republic at the invitation of Czech President Miloš Zeman. During the visit, President Herzog will visit Prague and will hold diplomatic meetings with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the President of the Czech Senate, the President of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, government officials, and members of the Prague Jewish community.

The President's office noted that Israel and the Czech Republic enjoy close and friendly diplomatic ties, with a century-plus-long friendship and historical affinity that has found expression in moments of crisis and difficulty. Herzog's office emphasized that President Zeman, an unwavering supporter of Israel, has reflected this deep friendship for many years.

President Herzog and the First Lady will begin their visit in the Czech Republic on Monday, 11 July, at the Old Jewish Cemetery in Prague and at the city's oldest synagogue, meeting members of Prague's Jewish community. They will later visit Prague Castle, the presidential residence, where they will be received with a state welcoming ceremony and will meet the Czech President and First Lady. They will then attend a state luncheon hosted by President Zeman. Later in the day, President Herzog will meet the President of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Markéta Pekarová Adamová, and the President of the Czech Senate, Miloš Vystrčil. President Herzog will then meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

The President and the First Lady will depart back to Israel later that evening.