US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the US had “very good talks” with Iran in the fifth round of indirect talks between the sides.

Speaking to reporters, Trump expressed hope that he will be bringing good news on the Iranian front.

“We had some very good talks with Iran yesterday and today, and let's see what happens. But I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” he said.

Trump added, “Likewise, with Hamas on Gaza. We want to see if we can stop that. And Israel, we've been talking to them, and we want to see if we can stop that whole situation as quickly as possible. But having to do with nuclear, we've had some very, very good talks with Iran, and I don't know if I'll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good. We've had some real progress, serious progress.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated, following the latest round of talks with the US, that there is potential for advancement.

"We have just completed one of the most professional rounds of talks," Araghchi told state TV on Friday. "We firmly stated Iran's position... The fact that we are now on a reasonable path, in my view, is itself a sign of progress."

A senior US official told reporters in a statement that the fifth round of nuclear talks with Iran was “constructive.”

“We made further progress, but there is still work to be done,” the official stated, adding that both sides agreed to meet again “in the near future.”

Iran has repeatedly insisted that its right to uranium enrichment is "non-negotiable," a stance directly at odds with US envoy Steve Witkoff, who has labeled it a "red line".

Araghchi reiterated this stance ahead of the talks, writing in a post on X on Thursday, “Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science: Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal. Time to decide…”