Who is not moved by Shwekey’s song “Et Lirkod?” Two brothers, one heading to his wedding, the other taking off in a jet to defend Israel. Simultaneous acts of majesty and courage are coinciding to change the trajectory of one life and one nation.

We’re witnessing the courage today, with the air force continually refueling to carry out strikes against an existential enemy of Israel.

When we look to the last Book, in the Torah, V'Zot HaBracha, we find a simultaneous phenomenon mentioned as well—a tag-team phenomenon involving pilots in the air, soldiers on the field, and soldiers in the tents.

The verse says, “Sameach Zevulun b’tzeit’echa, v’Yissachar b’ohalecha — Rejoice, Zevulun, in your goings out, and Yissachar in your tents” (Devarim 33:18). The Chasam Sofer and Haamek Davar apply a war cry to this statement. These are military instructions for success.

Zevulun, Israel, go out, fight, persevere, defend, attack, with joy and confidence, so long as the book is open in the tents. So long as the words of Torah are being uttered, attack with confidence.

This bracha laid out in the last Book of Moses, in the last parsha, is happening at this exact moment. The air force, army, and words of Torah are creating vibrations in the heavens, and just as in Shwekey’s song, in the end, the brother lands his plane and rushes to his brother's wedding to embrace, we look forward to embracing each other.