“Never give in, never give in, never, never, never — in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.” - Winston Churchill, October 1941.

Donald Trump’s hurried departure from the G-7 meeting in Canada on June 16 revealed much about Israel’s ongoing struggle to defeat both the Iranians and Hamas.

Of course, in departing Trump understood that he was exposing the pathetic impotence of the G7 organization and, in fact, the lie that there even exists something called an “international order.”

Indeed, the presence of the President of the United States gives the G7 organization their sole international validity. Without the President, it is just one more worthless international organization that many people enrich themselves on.

At the G7 meeting, Israel was once again confronted by the antisemitic norm, namely that Israel must never be allowed to win any war.

This was exposed when Trump refused to sign a G7 statement calling for de-escalation between Iran and Israel. As with the war with Hamas, the European demand for de-escalation is really a call for Iran’s Islamic fascism to survive to kill Jews another day….which, of course, is always a day well-spent for Europeans.

And because the Europeans had no choice but to bow down before their rich uncle, the United States, they were quick to roll over onto their backs and change the wording of the resolution if they wanted the President’s signature. Perhaps Mr. Trump then reached down and patted his pathetic European poodles.

As if there is not enough lunacy in the world, Israel is faced with European countries loudly calling for ceasefires in Iran and Gaza.

Looking at all of Europe, how many of those countries telling Israel to stop fighting would defend their own borders if attacked? How many would immediately surrender to a foreign invader?

In today’s Europe, universal pacifism is a leftist religious tenet which brainwashes children in school, the general public viewing the media, and the governing classes in their parliaments. For peace at all costs is the Europeans’ single virtue and waging war is their eternal sin.

In practical terms, this means that countries which only know how to surrender are demanding that Israel not defend itself. Countries that refuse to raise an army, tell Israel that they must not fight.

Which brings us back to France….always France.

American Jewish author Saul Bellow wrote that the French, who had lost their will and threw away both their empire and influence in the world, can today only fall back upon one remaining strength: their world-class arrogance.

Recognizing his international reputation of utter impotence, President Emanuele Macron now seeks to grab headlines with his meaningless words. How he and Barack Obama would have been soul mates!

So it is, at this moment, that Macron called for recognizing a Palestinian state. Why now? To grab headlines, to punish Israel and, as French government officials admitted, to appease those violent Moslems the French willingly flooded their country with.

Macron knows there will be no Palestinian state, but calls for nonsense let him purchase 15 minutes of fame “...for the glory of France.”

After the US President left the G7 meeting, Macron falsely announced that Trump was returning to Washington to arrange a ceasefire with Iran.

Macron has no army that is functional, he has no international influence, he has lost control of his streets….all he is left with are his endlessly flowing words of French delusions.

Trump’s swift response to Macron was meant to show the world what inconsequential fools both Macron and France are.

Responded Trump: "Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a ceasefire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!"

Perhaps no one knows better than Benjamin Netanyahu how meaningless are the words and few deeds of the dying Europeans. While Netanyahu has no choice but to often respond to the Europeans many lunacies, I suspect he only cuts and pastes his official replies, after all these years of responding to their meaningless criticisms, condemnations and anti-Jewish blood libels.

Returning to reality….as they say, all the ducks are now in a row. Mr. Netanyahu sits, at this once-in-a-lifetime moment, where the heavens have no doubt placed him. So it is with Donald Trump and even the mad ayatollahs, as they stand on the stage of Jewish history. Everyone will play out their role in this, as we witness the greatest of both Jewish and world events.

We might well be living through the most important moments in Jewish history since the War of Independence in 1948 and the Six Day War in 1967.

We began this column with Churchill, so let us end with Churchill. For as we wage war, who better to quote than Churchill?

Again, from the 1941 speech we started this column with:

“Do not let us speak of darker days: let us speak rather of sterner days. These are not dark days; these are great days — the greatest days our country has ever lived; and we must all thank G-d that we have been allowed, each of us according to our stations, to play a part in making these days memorable in the history of our race.”