Opposition leader Yair Lapid posted a video in which he addressed the stance of the opposition on the war with Iran.

"Why is the opposition in favor of the government? The opposition is not in favor of the government, the opposition is in favor of the war against Iran. Actually, there's something more important: the opposition is in favor of the State of Israel."

Lapid clarified that the current support for the fight does not come at the expense of the political battles that took place before the attack: "That doesn't mean we forgot. Not the hostages, not the October 7th massacre. That doesn't mean we'll be silent. Not about the draft deferral law nor the prices in the supermarket."

"It means that sometimes you have to know to stop everything and say: right now we stand with our soldiers and the people who are in shelters. There will be time for all the criticisms, but right now we have a war to win."