IDF targets UAV warehouses and weapons facilities in Iran

The IDF on Saturday night confirmed that the Air Force is currently attacking UAV warehouses and a weapons storage facility in Bandar Abbas.

"The IDF continues its strike against the UAV systems," the statement read.

Meanwhile, IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin confirmed that "Israeli Air Force aircraft struck three Iranian F-14 fighter jets in the heart of the country. We are hitting every element in the missile production chain, preventing the Iranian military from restoring its strategic capabilities."

"At the same time, our forces are intensifying efforts to degrade the missile launch capabilities of their firing systems. The missile launch capabilities they possess today are a fraction of what they had when we started the operation." Brigadier General Defrin added that "Over the past week, more than 1,000 UAVs were launched toward Israeli territory. In addition to defense operations, the Air Force is thwarting the UAV command chain."

Iran launched a large-scale UAV attack on Israel Saturday morning. Sirens were heard in numerous areas, including the Golan Heights, Arava, Beit She'an Valley, and the city of Eilat. Since this morning, about 10 UAVs infiltrated Israeli territory, most of which were intercepted. One UAV managed to hit a building in Beit She'an, marking the first successful hit since the war began.

The IDF reported that an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iran toward Israeli territory in the Beit She'an area was identified, and interception attempts were made. Afterward, an impact was detected in the area. The building, which had two floors, was n Dstruck. The residents of the building reported that they heard the siren and went to the shelter, thus avoiding casualties.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical responder Yisraeli Gabriel shared: "I heard the siren, entered the protected space with my family, and after a few minutes, I heard a loud explosion. I immediately went outside and saw a nearby residential building hit by a UAV. As I started searching to ensure there were no casualties, I reported to the MDA center to dispatch additional forces. The residents of the building told us that they had gone to the shelter and followed the Home Front Command's instructions. After a search with the firefighting teams, no casualties were found."

In the Arava, an impact was identified in an open area, and no injuries were reported. In Eilat, widespread alerts were issued about UAV infiltrations, with a helicopter spotted over the city. Iran has launched more than 1,000 UAVs since the start of the war, most of which did not hit their targets.

The New York Times reported that additional American fighter jets have been moved to bases across the Middle East, including F-22, F-16, and F-35 aircraft. The newspaper noted that these planes may escort B-2 bombers if an attack against the Fordo nuclear facility takes place or may be used to defend US bases and soldiers in the region against Iranian retaliatory strikes.