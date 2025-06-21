Beni Sabti, an Iran expert at the Institute for National Security Studies, spoke in the Channel 12 News studio about an unusual series of incidents reported in Iran's missile corps.

"Something strange is happening to Iranian technology," he stated. It is so far only a few Iranian citizens reporting this, and they have not been able to film it happening."

"From their descriptions, missiles fired from western Tehran are detonating just a few dozen meters out of the launchers," he described. "This has happened more than a few times already."

"It is like the Hezbollah pager explosions, but with different technology," he added.