Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior security officials clarified in a weekend conversation with US Vice President JD Vance that Israel does not intend to wait two weeks for a possible agreement between Iran and the US.

According to a report by Reuters, Israel informed the Trump administration that it is considering taking independent action against the Fordow nuclear facility before the deadline set by the White House.

During the conversation, according to the report, Vice President Vance opposed the Israeli stance, stating that the US should not be directly involved, and even hinted that the Israelis were attempting to drag the US into war.

Two sources said that Israel might try to inflict heavy damage on the Fordow facility instead of completely destroying it.

In another scenario, according to one of the sources, the Israeli Air Force could strike Fordow with a series of bunker-busting munitions, similar to the strike that eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, in an attempt to penetrate the underground site.

The Fordow facility, buried deep underground, has remained untouched despite Israel's ongoing military campaign against Iran. An Israeli security source conveyed to Iran International that the window of opportunity to neutralize the site is rapidly closing.

He stated, “Until now the IDF (Israeli military) has opened up the flight path to Iran and the skies are open but that will be for a limited time, it can’t go on indefinitely. Therefore, if America decides to get involved, it has to be a decision made as fast as possible otherwise the opportunity will be missed.”