Trump responds to Khamenei's refusal to surrender: 'I say good luck'

US President Donald Trump revealed that Iranian officials suggested that they come to the White House for talks on the end of Operation Rising Lion.

Speaking to reporters at the White House's south lawn as workers erected a flagpole for a large American flag at that location, Trump stated, "They approached us and offered to come to the White House."

“Iran’s got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate,” Trump added. “And I said, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction? Why didn’t you negotiate?’ I said to people, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me two weeks ago? You could have done fine. You would have had a country.’”

When asked if he would order a strike on Iran's remaining nuclear facilities, he stated, “I may do it. I may not do it. Nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Trump stated that his call on Truth Social yesterday for Iran's unconditional surrender means “that means I’ve had it. OK, I’ve had it. I give up. No more.”

“Then we go blow up all the, you know, all the nuclear stuff that’s all over the place there,” he added.

In response to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's refusal to surrender, Trump stated, “I say ‘good luck.’”

Iran's mission to the United Nations denied Trump's claim that Iranian officials suggested coming to the White House.

"No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House. The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to 'take out' Iran’s Supreme Leader," the mission wrote on X. "Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance. "Iran shall respond to any threat with a counter-threat, and to any action with reciprocal measures."