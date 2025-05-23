The fifth round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States began on Friday afternoon in Rome, Italy, amid growing doubts that the talks will bear any fruit.

Prior to the beginning of the round, CNN cited two Iranian sources who cast doubt on whether the talks would lead to a deal.

The US insists that the Islamic Republic do away with its uranium enrichment program, which would be a red line to the regime.

The sources told CNN that the only reason Iran is participating in Friday's talks is to gauge Washington’s latest stance rather than pursue a potential breakthrough.

Iran has repeatedly insisted that its right to uranium enrichment is "non-negotiable," a stance directly at odds with chief US negotiator Steve Witkoff, who has labeled it a "red line," reiterating that the United States "cannot allow even one percent of an enrichment capability."

Adding a layer of skepticism to the diplomatic efforts, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, voiced doubts about the prospects of the talks earlier this week. "We don't think it will lead to any outcome. We don't know what will happen," he stated, further adding that denying Iran's right to enrich uranium was "a big mistake."

All this being said, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that President Trump still believes that the talks are "moving along in the right direction."