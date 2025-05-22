A video circulating on Arabic social media Thursday morning shows a large-scale IDF operation in the village of Burqin, near Bruchin in Samaria.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers are seen entering the village in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to security sources, the terrorists who murdered Tze'ela Gez originated from Burqin.

On Saturday, the terrorist who murdered Tze'ela was eliminated in Bruqin. During the operation, a terrorist was spotted running toward Israeli forces carrying a suspicious bag. He was shot and killed on the spot.

The terrorist was identified as Nael Samara, a convicted Hamas member previously imprisoned and released in 2010, who was briefly detained again in 2019 for incitement online. Inside his bag, forces found an M-16 rifle and other weapons used in the attack.

Samaria District police are examining the evidence to identify additional accomplices. As part of the ongoing Shin Bet investigation, several suspects have been arrested, including the alleged head of the cell responsible for the murder.

The investigation also revealed that the cell carried out three other shooting attacks in recent months, including one near Ariel on March 12, 2025, in which an Israeli civilian was moderately injured.