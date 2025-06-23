The people of Iran stand gripped by fear and despair; caught in a war they did not choose.

Nowhere in Iran is safe. A country trapped, frightened, and utterly defeated. Everyone wishes to escape the battlefield, but it seems there is no way out. A tyrannical regime has not only failed to provide refuge for its people but has turned them into human shields. There aren’t even warnings or sirens. Israeli fighter jets, with precise and meticulous operations, are targeting the criminal infrastructure of the Islamic Republic, trying to avoid hitting civilians as best they can.

They cannot prevent attendant suffering, however. Khamenei has imposed this war on the Iranian people, who now remain abandoned and defenseless amidst fire, smoke, and explosions—caught in a war that isn’t theirs. The country is engulfed in flames, and people aren't told by the regime what areas are military and which are secure. It's a tragic, catastrophic situation—no one knows which neighborhoods, roads, or cities are safe anymore because the regime doesn't bother itself with its citizens' welfare. The Iranian people are caught in death, explosions, and massacre, under the tyranny of a warmongering and unhinged regime.

Instead of engaging in real combat with the Israeli military, the regime blindly fires rockets at Israeli residential areas, including a hosptial, targeting women and children. At the same time, it shamelessly continues its empty threats in a show of power long lost.

The Tehran stock exchange and markets are shut down, and throughout the scorched city, cries of "Death to Khamenei" echo. Yet, Basij forces continue, in the final moments before the regime’s collapse, to tighten the security grip.

Armed agents patrol streets, erect checkpoints, and harass citizens—desperate to hold onto a collapsing order.

Benjamin Netanyahu rightly addressed the people of Iran with a clear message: “Now is your time to rise against the cowardly and cruel dictator.”

The regime in Tehran is corrupt, isolated, abusive, and broken. Its fall is not a matter of if.

Ironically, while state TV was broadcasting a threatening message from the Supreme National Security Council, it was struck by Israeli forces.

The subways are closed; even mosques and schools are incapable of offering protection to the public. Khamenei has taken refuge in Lavizan and watches all his evil dreams fall apart. He’s lost everything and clings only to his brutal thugs, hoping the Iranian people won’t rise up. Perhaps, like Assad, he too will flee to Russia and vanish from the eyes of the people.

Iran is filled with stress and despair—especially in Tehran, where many have gone sleepless for nights. Some have fled the city; others remain. Beautiful Tehran has sunk into sorrow and mourning. The military figures who once threatened the world have suddenly been wiped out.

Meanwhile, regime officials hypocritically mourn the dead—less out of compassion, and more out of frustration that they were not the ones to orchestrate those deaths as they have done for decades. Their concern is for optics, not justice. They have never mourned the people of Iran.

There is no trust left in the regime. News spreads rapidly. President Trump has now urged the people of Tehran to leave the city immediately.

The Islamic Republic's ship is sinking, yet the regime continues playing Khamenei’s favorite tune.

Tehran is on fire. The chants are louder. The silence of fear is breaking. A chapter is ending.

Khamenei set this country ablaze. He will not escape the story he wrote in blood and smoke and soon, the dark chapter of his rule will come to an end.