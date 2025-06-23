IDF Reveals Footage: The destruction at the Revolutionary Guards Headquarters

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin issued a statement to the media this evening (Monday) after the Israeli Air Force's strikes on Iranian regime targets.

"A few hours ago, the IDF completed the most extensive wave of strikes it has carried out in Tehran, as part of the attack, 50 fighter jets from the Israeli Air Force dropped more than 100 munitions and attacked military targets of the Iranian regime, based on high-quality and precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate," Defrin said.

He also released visual documentation and graphics from the central targets of the Ayatollah regime that were attacked during the strike on Tehran. According to the IDF Spokesperson's statement, these were the headquarters and central assets of the Revolutionary Guards and Iran's internal security forces.

תיעוד של מפקדת ״ת'אראללה" לאחר התקיפה דובר צה"ל

The focal point of the release was the "Thar-Allah" headquarters, the general command of the Revolutionary Guards in Tehran. The footage shows severe damage caused to the structure after the strike.

Other exposed targets include the "Sayyed al-Shuhada" Corps: also under the Revolutionary Guards, responsible for suppressing internal threats to the regime.

The General Security of the Internal Security Forces. The "Basij" headquarters: a central Revolutionary Guard base responsible for enforcing Islamic law and conducting intelligence activities against civilians.

The "Albarez" division: responsible for city defense in the Tehran district. The Intelligence Police and the General Security of Internal Security Forces: part of the regime’s military forces.

"Our message with these strikes is clear," continued the IDF Spokesperson, "We have many more strike plans; we will continue to target every component and layer of the regime that is part of the programs threatening the State of Israel."

He added: "In the afternoon, we attacked access routes to the Fordow enrichment site to prevent regime forces from reaching the area. Alongside these strikes, Air Force aircraft continued to attack and destroy launchers and ground-to-ground missiles at launch bases across Iran. This is to reduce the missile strikes aimed at our territory."

"All the strikes I described serve the purpose for which we launched the operation—to target all components and parts of the existential threat posed by the Iranian regime to the State of Israel."