IDF forces on Saturday arrested a Palestinian Authority Arab in the village of Burqin, near Bruchin, and killed another individual in the village. Security officials believe that one of the two was connected to the terror attack in Bruchin in which Tze’ela Gez was murdered.

"As part of the IDF and ISA’s efforts to locate the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in which Tze'ela Gez was murdered, the IDF conducted targeted searches in the area of Bruchin, adjacent to the scene of the attack, with the direction of the ISA," a joint statement said.

On Saturday morning, several suspects believed to have been involved in the terror attack were apprehended.

During the apprehension of one of the suspects, a terrorist was identified running toward the forces while holding a backpack suspected of being booby-trapped, shouting "Allahu Akbar."

In response to the immediate threat, the soldiers eliminated the terrorist. No IDF injuries were reported. The IDF is currently verifying the identity of the suspect and whether he intended to carry out an attack.

"The inquiry into the terrorist attack is being led by the ISA and the Israel Police and remains ongoing," the statement added. "The IDF, ISA and Israel Police will continue to operate in order to protect the civilians of Israel."

The manhunt for the terrorist has continued since the attack occurred on Wednesday night. On Thursday, Duvdevan special forces surrounded buildings in the village of Tamun where suspects were believed to be hiding. After an exchange of fire, five suspects were eliminated and one was arrested.

The IDF stated that the terrorists were advancing “significant military terrorist activity,” and searches at the scene uncovered three M-16 rifles and four vests used by the suspects.

Meanwhile, undercover Border Police officers from the Judea and Samaria District arrested three armed terrorists in Tubas. Six M-16 rifles, a handgun, a grenade, and other equipment were seized. Additionally, ready-to-use explosives were discovered in the building where the terrorists were hiding.