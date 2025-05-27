Dozens of women from Judea and Samaria gathered on Tuesday in front of the Governmental Campus in Jerusalem, calling on the government to change the defense policy in Judea and Samaria.

The demonstration was attended by friends of Tze'ela Gez, who was murdered while on her way to the hospital to deliver her fourth child.

The demonstration was initiated by Tze'ela's husband, Hananel, who called on the public to join in the demand for the government to stop what he calls the policy of restraint vis-a-vis terrorism.

Gez called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "come to the NICU and look at Ravid Chaim in the eyes and promise him that there will be no more fathers like me who will have to go through such suffering. That there will be no more mothers who will have to die like that on our roads in such a cruel and barbaric manner. There is no place for this."

Gez described his decision to immigrate to Israel. "I made Aliyah to Israel from New York at 25 alone, to build a home in Israel, not to bury my wife. Why are we burying our wives?

"Look what dear women we have around the country, all they want is to live, let them live! If someone hurts us, we know how to deal with them. If someone comes from somewhere else and tries to get into Ben-Gurion Airport, we won't let him come in and hurt us. So why, if he already lives here, do we let it continue?"

He shouted: "How do we live? In a state of schizophrenia. Every pregnant woman could trust the Prime Minister that he will care for him. Not that she'll be murdered on her way to the delivery room."

He concluded with a direct demand from the Prime Minister: "I demand that the Prime Minister do everything so that the people of Israel feel safe in their land. There is no reason for us to continue suffering like this. Our heart hurts enough, we don't need to go to another shiva and another, and another attack and another. Why does this continue year by year? Why?"

He added painfully: "Are we suckers? Whose? The entire world? Will they decide how we live? No one will decide for us. We deserve to live - that's the basic human need - to live safely. I demand that the Prime Minister do everything so that something like this doesn't happen ever again."