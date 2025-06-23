IDF spokesman Effie Defrin on Monday spoke about the recent developments in Israel's Operation Rising Lion, which aims to eliminate the existential threats presented by Iran and its government.

"Even at this very hour, we continue to strike and dismantle the missile production and launch capabilities of the Iranian regime," Defrin said, noting that Monday marks the 11th day since the start of the operation.

"At this moment, IAF aircraft are intensifying strikes in the Tehran area, focusing on IRGC headquarters and all aspects of the threat posed to the State of Israel.

"In recent hours, sirens have been activated across the country due to several isolated launches in multiple barrages. The aerial defense systems operated to detect and intercept the threats. As I’ve said before, the defense is not hermetic. Home Front Command guidelines are an additional layer of protection for the public. Following them saves lives." He added, "When a siren is sounded, enter a protected space and remain there until the Home Front Command issues new instructions. At times — such as this morning — the barrages may continue over an extended period, and it is necessary to stay inside the protected space."

"Today, we identified several impacts with no casualties. Continue to stay alert and stay updated with the guidelines at all times. Although the number of launches has decreased in recent days, the Iranian attacks are not behind us. We are monitoring and analyzing Iranian launch sites on an ongoing basis. We update our strike plans and improve our defenses to ensure your safety.

"This is how, earlier today, we struck two ready-to-fire missile launchers in central Iran, at the 'Raad 5' base. This operation reduced the scope of the most recent barrage. Every base where launches were detected since the beginning of the operation has been struck and damaged. We continue to target the entire value chain of the missile program — from the missile itself to the launchers, including missiles meant for future use.

"IAF aircraft are operating over the launch sites as we speak. We are continuing to expand achievements and deny launch capabilities against Israel. Meanwhile, operations continue across all fronts."

Regarding the war against Hamas in Gaza, Defrin explained, "In the Southern Command, IDF soldiers and their commanders persist in determined combat, working relentlessly to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure and thwart hostile activity."

"Since the beginning of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, hundreds of terrorists have been eliminated in intense battles.

"The soldiers of the 401st Brigade are operating in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip. Over the past week, the brigade’s combat engineers examined and dismantled, as shown on the screen, several underground routes used by Hamas terrorists for prolonged stays.

"In the Khan Yunis area, the 36th Division continues its operations to detect infrastructure and eliminate terrorists.

In other regions as well — including the Central and Northern Commands — our troops remain deployed in defensive and offensive positions to protect the residents of Israel. I will continue to update you with every development."