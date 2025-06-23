In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi addressed his description of US President Donald Trump as "the Cyrus of our times, and even more than that."

Minister Karhi explained that while Cyrus permitted the Jews who wished to do so to return to the Land of Israel, Trump not only allowed the Jewish people to act in accordance with their understanding, and not only provided Israel with the weapons it needed, he actively participated in the subterfuge preceding the attack and in the attack itself.

Karhi considers the conduct of the people of Israel during Operation Rising Lion a form of rectification for the biblical Sin of the Spies, when fear ruled and the nation believed it could not enter the land, leading to generations of mourning. Now, he says, the people have risen like a lion with courage, both in the spirit of the IDF soldiers and in the resilience of bereaved families and the nation at large.

Asked whether he feared that President Trump might not truly stand with Israel during the deceptive maneuvers designed to mislead Iran, including negotiation tactics, Karhi stated that he believes the Prime Minister of Israel currently enjoys divine assistance, or "Siata D’Shmaya," which Netanyahu himself has described as "the largest influence in the Knesset."

“I wasn't afraid of whether Trump would join or not,” Karhi said. “I knew Israel was fighting for its existence and that we would complete the mission, alone if necessary, and with help if available. Thank G-d, we received help. But our ultimate victory is within reach and depends on us, divine mercy, and the miracles we are witnessing in this war, and what will continue to see.”

Regarding assessments that President Trump may now shift to a diplomatic role, Karhi says it is unclear whether such reports are accurate, especially considering the previous smokescreens that we have witnessed. It may simply be another diversion. “But it doesn’t really matter,” he adds, “because we’re there until the existential threat to Israel is eliminated. We have likely destroyed the nuclear threat completely, perhaps a few remnants remain, but there are still other threats, other terrorist targets, and the threat of ballistic missile production. We are staying there until this capability has been eliminated.”

Karhi adds that a regime change may be one of the potential outcomes. He estimates that around 80% of the Iranian people do not support the regime and live in fear. “Maybe we're now breathing a wind of spring, peace, prosperity, and security. They’ll realize this regime has brought disaster, fear, terror, and destruction. That may come too, but it's not the goal of our war with Iran. Our goal is to remove the threat to the State of Israel, and that is what we are doing.”

Turning to his campaign as Communications Minister against journalists who breach censorship orders and report on missile strike locations, Karhi rejects the notion that the battle is a lost cause. He recalls that Israeli reporters follow censorship guidelines and do not disclose information that might help the enemy. In contrast, Al Jazeera and Al Mayadeen were shut down legally, yet there are still foreign reporters who may inadvertently broadcast information that could endanger Israel.

"Last Monday, I approached the Attorney General and her deputies, Gil Limon and Avital Sompolinsky, requesting guidelines on enforcing censorship laws without compromising national security. That evening, a meeting was held with the censor and numerous officials, including my legal counsel. A follow-up discussion was scheduled, and new censorship regulations were issued. These regulations require censor approval for filming or documenting missile impact sites."

Karhi says he coordinated with National Security Minister Ben Gvir and Government Press Office head Nitzan Chen to implement a mechanism requiring foreign reporters to show such approval before filming at these sites. “If the censor does not approve filming at a certain location, even foreign reporters will not be permitted to document there. We won’t allow harm to state security.”

Karhi believes the Attorney General’s reluctance to take a firm stand stems from a report in Haaretz on freedom of expression,

which he calls “freedom of incitement.” Following the article, she demanded clarification from staff on whether there was a violation of free speech. “She may not even realize that some of the staff work occurred in her own office,” he says, noting that representatives from the police, prosecution, and legal departments were all involved. “We simply implemented the regulations.”

Regarding the Attorney General's conduct, Karhi asserts that she should be joining efforts to defend Israel, or at the very least, not obstruct them. He reiterates his opinion that she should have resigned from the outset and expresses hope that proceedings for her dismissal will be completed soon.

Karhi was also asked about the implications of the Iran campaign on the Gaza war effort. Without disclosing details, he says, “When the head of the snake is cut off, its arms weaken, if any life remains in them at all. That’s the current situation.” He reminds that Hamas still holds Israeli hostages, which sometimes constrains Israel from executing the operation with full force. However, with Iran’s capabilities now neutralized, the pressure on Hamas will increase.

Nevertheless, he cautions, there must be no easing of pressure on Hamas. As a resident of a Gaza Envelope community, Karhi hears the explosions coming from the region, reflecting what he describes as a better and more correct approach. “No more raids and retreats. Now we seize areas one by one and move forward. Humanitarian aid is transferred via the Americans, not through trucks falling into Hamas hands. All this strengthens the sense that Israel is approaching its war goals and the return of the hostages.”

Regarding elections, Karhi is confident they will be held on schedule. He adds that even the opposition is probably pleased, given the blow dealt to Iran and the coordinated cooperation with the US. “They now realize that mocking Netanyahu was misplaced, and that elections now would not serve them well.”