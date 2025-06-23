President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and his wife Michal Herzog paid a visit today to Shamir Medical Center (formerly Assaf Harofeh) in Be'er Yaakov, which is currently operating under emergency protocols.

Welcomed by Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach, CEO of the Medical Center, the President and First Lady toured the state-of-the-art underground emergency hospital and the fortified maternity ward, which was converted from the hospital’s fitness center in response to the ongoing security threats.

During the visit, the President and his delegation met with wounded patients from recent rocket barrages, spoke with medical staff about the pressures of operating under fire, and observed the hospital’s fortified surgical theaters now running at full capacity due to wartime conditions.

“I am proud to return to Shamir Medical Center, one of Israel’s leading hospitals, both nationally and internationally,” said President Herzog. “I was deeply impressed by the emergency preparedness, the professionalism and devotion of the medical teams, and the swift and effective mobilization of this underground facility led by Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach."

"Visiting the fortified maternity ward and meeting the brave new mothers and their families — beacons of hope in the shadow of war — was a moving testament to the resilience of Israeli society.”

Michal Herzog emphasized the humanity and compassion shown throughout the facility. “Your care for both patients and caregivers, and your commitment to their protection, is truly heartwarming. We visited this center on the second day of the Swords of Iron war — and once again, we witness your sacred work under incredibly difficult conditions.”

Dr. Levtzion-Korach thanked the President and Mrs. Herzog for their meaningful visit and expressed hope for a swift return to peace and normalcy.

“Unfortunately, in the medical world one always has to be ready for the worst-case scenario,” said Dr. Levtzion-Korach. “This goes for treatment as well as emergency preparedness, and thankfully our staff here ensured that the hospital and its around the clock care did not stop for a minute, even if it meant to recreate a fully functioning hospital in what was an underground car parking lot just hours before.”