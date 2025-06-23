Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Air Force's "Arrow" unit today (Monday), along with Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, and the commander of the Air Defense Array.

At the start of the visit, Netanyahu received an operational briefing on the array's activities, during which unit commanders outlined their defense missions and the operational challenges they are facing during the current period.

Later, Netanyahu visited the interception center, where the commander of the Air Defense Array presented the array’s missions and the operational challenges it is confronting.

Netanyahu praised the soldiers and officers for their efforts and expressed his great appreciation for their contribution to ensuring Israel's security. "The goal is total victory, no less," he said.