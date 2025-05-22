Air raid sirens sounded late Thursday morning in several communities across Judea and Samaria, the Dead Sea region, and Jerusalem following a missile launch from Yemen.

The IDF later confirmed the missile was successfully intercepted.

At 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning, a similar launch from Yemen also triggered alarms throughout Israel. That missile, too, was intercepted by the Arrow defense system.

Magen David Adom reported no casualties, aside from one man who sustained a minor injury while running to a shelter.

On Monday, the Houthi military spokesperson in Yemen, Yahya Saree, declared that the Port of Haifa had been added to the group’s list of targets as part of its effort to impose a maritime blockade on Israel. He warned all shipping companies to steer vessels away from the port, citing “Israeli escalation in Gaza and growing hunger in the Strip” as justification for the threat.