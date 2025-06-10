תקיפות חיל הים דובר צה"ל

The IDF today (Tuesday) released footage showing the deployment of naval forces launching an attack on Houthi-controlled targets at Yemen’s Hudaydah port.

According to the IDF, the operation aimed to further degrade the military use of the port, which Israel has previously struck over the past year and which continues to serve as a hub for terrorist activities.

"The port serves as a transfer point for weapons and exemplifies the cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure by the Houthi terror regime to advance terrorist operations," the IDF stated.