The IDF carried out a strike Tuesday morning using Israeli Navy missile boats against targets belonging to the Houthi terror regime at the Port of Hudaydah in Yemen.

According to the IDF, the strike was conducted in response to ongoing Houthi aggression toward Israel, which has included the launch of surface-to-surface missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles directed at Israeli territory and civilians.

The military stated that the objective of the strike was to further damage the port's military use. Despite previous IDF attacks over the past year, the port continues to serve as a hub for terrorist operations.

"The targeted port is used for the transfer of weapons and exemplifies the cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure by the Houthi terror regime to advance terrorist activity," the IDF said. "The strike followed multiple advance warnings issued by the IDF to minimize harm to civilians in the area."

The IDF emphasized that "for the past year and a half, the Houthi terror regime has acted aggressively under Iranian direction and funding to harm the State of Israel and its allies, destabilize regional order, and disrupt global maritime freedom."

Given the military use of the port, the IDF reiterated its warning to those present in the area to evacuate. "The IDF remains determined to take powerful action against anyone who poses a threat to Israeli citizens, wherever necessary."

Defense Minister Israel Katz welcomed the IDF attack: "I congratulate the Navy on the successful attack. Israel's long arm in the air and also at sea will reach anywhere. We have warned the Houthi terrorist organization that if they continue to fire at Israel they will be met with a powerful response and will be subjected to an air and sea blockade. This is what we did today - and we will continue to do so in the future."