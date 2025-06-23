Yvette Shmilovitz, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor from Petah Tikva, was identified as the fourth victim murdered when an Iranian missile struck a residential building in the city last week.

The missile directly hit the external wall between two protected spaces, causing heavy damage. As a result of the impact, four people were murdered and dozens were injured.

Among the victims were Yaakov and Dasi Belo, and Dezi Yitzhaki.

תיעוד הפגיעה בפתח תקווה מצלמת אבטחה

According to an initial investigation by the Home Front Command, the missile directly impacted the building's wall between two protective rooms. The heavy ballistic left no chance for even those in the protected spaces.

Eight people were murdered on the first Monday night of the war. In Haifa, three individuals were found dead in a factory where a major fire broke out. In Bnei Barak, an 80-year-old was murdered by a falling missile.

In total, 24 civilians have been murdered since the war began. 1,290 were injured, including 14 seriously. About 15,000 people were evacuated from their homes.