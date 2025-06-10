Mahdi al-Mashat, the chairman of the Houthi terror organization's Supreme Political Council, issued a statement on Tuesday following the Israeli strikes on the organization's ports earlier in the day, warning that its response would be "in various directions."

Al-Mashat stated that the Houthis' strikes on Israel will be "calculated, effective, and vital, maintaining our forces' advantage and control over the confrontation scene."

The chairman also issued a warning to embassies close to what he called "legitimate targets" in Tel Aviv. He called on them to "oblige the enemy government to move them away a sufficient distance for their own safety."

According to al-Mashat, "If the enemy government does not respond to an embassy's request, we advise it to close and leave so that the enemy does not expose it to danger."

Sirens sounded in several areas in southern and central Israel on Tuesday after the IDF identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory. The IDF stated that the missile was "most likely intercepted."

The spokesman for the Houthis' militant wing, Yahya Saree, took responsibility for the launch, claiming that his organization targeted Ben Gurion Airport using "two ballistic missiles, one of which was a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile and the other "Zulfiqar" missile."

Saree also claimed that one of the missiles directly hit the airport. While interceptor debris fell in areas south of Jerusalem, no impact has been reported in or anywhere around the airport.

"By the grace of Allah, the operation successfully achieved its goal, forcing millions of occupying Zionists to flee to shelters and halting air traffic at the airport," the spokesman stated.

He added: "The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that the decision to ban air traffic to the aforementioned airport remains in effect, and reiterates its warning to the remaining airlines that they must immediately halt all flights to and from the airport."

He also warned that in response to strikes on the ports, the port of Haifa has become a target.