Houthis fire missile from Yemen, sirens sounded in central Israel and the Shfela

Sirens were sounded at 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning in central Israel and the Shfela region after a missile was launched from Yemen by the Houthi rebels.

The missile was successfully intercepted by the Arrow defense system. No casualties were reported.

The Israel Police stated, "A siren was sounded in the Central District sector. Israel Police is conducting searches to locate impact sites within the district. Officers from the Central District are currently conducting operational searches in the area in response to reports received at the 100 emergency hotline, in order to identify and secure any impact sites, if such exist, to assist the public.”

“We will provide further updates as they become available and call on residents to remain near protected areas, avoid approaching impact sites, refrain from touching rocket debris that may contain explosives, and report immediately to the Israel Police 100 hotline."

Magen David Adom said that “at this time no calls have been received at MDA's 101 emergency dispatch center, other than one call for a male injured while seeking shelter.”

Early Sunday morning, at 1:57 a.m., the IDF published a warning stating it has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory and that IAF aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Several minutes later, sirens were sounded throughout central Israel, including Tel Aviv and nearby towns.

The IDF subsequently said that “a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.”

The Houthis have continued to fire missiles towards Israel since the ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza ended.

The military spokesperson for the Houthi rebels in Yemen, Yahya Saree, announced on Monday evening that the Port of Haifa has been added to the group’s list of targets to impose a maritime blockade on Israel.

In a statement, Saree called on all shipping companies to keep their vessels away from the port and refrain from directing ships there.

He added that the decision was made in response to "the Israeli escalation in Gaza and the worsening hunger in the Strip."